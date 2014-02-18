Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday, Feb 18

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Thick fog wreaks havoc in mountains at Winter Games

SOCHI, Russia - Thick fog forces organisers to cancel two mountain events at the Winter Olympics, and officials warn of more disruptions to come with forecasts of rain all day on Tuesday (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

Olympics-Skiers lead way as Sochi makes up for lost time

SOCHI, Russia - Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg goes for a second successive Olympic gold in giant slalom in a busy programme after bad weather forces organisers to add postponed biathlon and snowboard events to Tuesday's schedule (OLYMPICS/TUESDAY, expect by 0100, by Keith Weir, 400 words; see also OLYMPICS/TUESDAY-MEDALS (FACTBOX), expect by 0100, 200 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Russia faces Norway in do-or-die qualifier

SOCHI, Russia - Russia faces Norway with a berth in the men's quarter-finals on the line. In the three other qualifiers, Slovenia plays Austria, Switzerland battles Latvia and the Czech Republic face Slovakia. (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect from 1030 GMT/5:30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 400 words)

CURLING

Last rocks for some as curling round-robin ends

SOCHI, Russia - It will be last rocks for most of teams in the Olympic curling competition as the round-robin comes to a conclusion with countries battling for one of four spots in both the men's and women's semifinals (OLYMPICS-CURLING/ (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Davis and White ready to upstage Canadian champions

SOCHI, Russia - Meryl Davis and Charlie White begin their bid to become the first American ice dancers to win Olympic gold when they compete in the free skating programme. Hoping to stop them will be reigning champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/FREE SKATING (PIX), moved, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

BIATHLON

Fourcade and Bjoerndalen looking for more silverwere

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - France's Martin Fourcade hopes to secure a third straight gold at the Sochi Olympics while Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen aims at a record 13th Winter Games in the 15km mass start (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/MASSSTART (PIX), expect by 1115 GMT/6:15 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovistkiy, 700 words)

Domracheva looking for biathlon hat trick

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Darya Domracheva of Belarus hopes she can secure a hat trick of Olympic titles when she starts the 12.5km mass start as the hot favourite while Norway's Tora Berger wishes to find her stride (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/MASSSTART (PIX), expect by 1545 GMT/10:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

SNOWBOARDING

'Chumpy' Pullin seeks gold in postponed cross event

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - World champion Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin takes on a field including Austrian Markus Schairer, Norway's Stian Sivertzen and American Nate Holland in the board cross, which was postponed because of fog on Monday. (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/CROSS (PIX), expect by 0730 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by Philip O'Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

FREESTYLE SKIING

American wise favourite for ski halfpipe debut

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Three-times X Games champion David Wise is the favourite on the debut of the ski halfpipe at the Olympics but fellow American Torin Yater-Wallace and Canada's Mike Riddle will also be gold medal contenders (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/HALFPIPE (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Philip O'Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

SKI JUMPING

Austrians won't have it their own way in team jumping event

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Unlike last two Olympics, where Austria easily won team ski jumping event, competition will be a tightly contested affair with Germany, Japan, Norway and Slovenia also in contention (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING, moved, by David Ljunggren, 600 words)

BOBSLEIGH

Humphries and Moyse defend women's bobsleigh title

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Canada's Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse start favourites to win a second successive women's bobsleigh gold with the opening two heats run at the Sanki Sliding Centre (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

NORDIC COMBINED

German's Frenzel a big doubt for Nordic Combined event

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - German gold medalist Eric Frenzel has virus and is big doubt for men's large hill Nordic Combined event, which he would be favourite to win if fully fit (OLYMPICS-NORDICCOMBINED, expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by David Ljunggren, 600 words)

SHORT TRACK

China, South Korea set for Olympic rematch in 3,000m women's relay

SOCHI, Russia - China and South Korea's women race in an Olympic rematch in the 3,000 metres short track speed skating relay on Tuesday, with Korea seeking to avenge its disqualification from the gold-medal spot four years ago (OLYMPICS-SHORTRACK/ (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT ET /7 AM ET, by Julien Linden and Alissa de Carbonnel, 600 words) (Duty editor: Caroline Helly)