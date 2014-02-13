Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday, Feb 13

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Temperatures rise as men's hockey giants hit ice at Russian Games

Medals will be decided elsewhere, but the men's hockey competition is the big draw at the Winter Olympics on Thursday as heavyweights Canada and the United States, and host Russia, all play their opening round games (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

Ice hockey's big guns take the stage in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia - Hosts Russia, Canada and the United States rumble into action in what promises to be a spectacular men's ice hockey tournament in Sochi where six gold medals are up for grabs in other sports (OLYMPICS-THURSDAY, moved by Keith Weir, 350 words; see also OLYMPICS-THURSDAY/MEDALS (FACTBOX), moved, 200 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Canada and Russia begin chase for gold

SOCHI, Russia - Canada opens defense of its Olympic gold medal against Norway while Russia sees its first Winter Games action taking on Slovenia and the United States faces off against Slovakia (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN, PIX, expect by 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Frank Pingue, 500 words)

Russia and Sweden battle for top spot in Group B

SOCHI, Russia - The preliminary round of the women's ice hockey tournament comes to a close as Japan battles Germany followed by a Sweden versus Russia clash to determine top spot in Group B (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 300 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Chan, Hanyu and Plushenko begin chase towards men's gold

SOCHI - Three-times world champion Patrick Chan will begin his bid to become the first Canadian to win the men's Olympic title when he competes in the short programme. Yuzuru Hanyu will be eager to upstage the favourite while home fans will hope Yevgeny Plushenko can produce some fireworks on ice. (OLYMPICS-FIGURE SKATING/MEN, pix, expect by 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)

FREESTYLE

'America, we did it!' Christensen leads US sweep

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Joss Christensen led a United States podium sweep in spectacular fashion to win the first Olympic gold medal in men's slopestyle skiing at the Sochi Games on Thursday (OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/SLOPESTYLE (PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

SPEEDSKATING

American women set to take centre stage.

SOCHI, Russia - Americans are tipped for gold medal success on Thursday with Heather Richardson and Brittany Bowe the favourites for the women's 1,000m. Russian hopes lie with Olga Fatkulina, who took silver in the women's 500m on Tuesday (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/WOMEN-1000 (PIX), expect by 1525 GMT/ 10:25 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

LUGE

Germany eyes more luge gold in inaugural team relay

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Luge powerhouses Germany will look to become the first nation to win the inaugural team relay competition (OLYMPICS-LUGE/RELAY (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

SKELETON

Briton Yarnold builds healthy lead after first two runs

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Britain's Lizzy Yarnold made a perfect start to her bid to emulate compatriot Amy Williams and win women's skeleton gold by building a healthy lead after the first two Olympic runs on Thursday (OLYMPICS-SKELETON/WOMEN (PIX), moved, by Justin Palmer, 350 words)

SHORT TRACK

China's Li avoids pile-up to win women's 500m

SOCHI, Russia - China's Li Jianrou avoided an early pile-up to coast to victory in the women's 500 metre short track speed skating at the Sochi Games on Thursday (OLYMPICS-SHORTRACK/ (PIX), moved, by Alissa de Carbonnel, 300 words)

SKI JUMPING

Austrian Morgenstern admits to fear after crash

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Three-times Austrian gold medallist ski jumper Thomas Morgenstern has admitted being fearful about tackling a large hill for the first time since suffering head injuries in a crash last month (OLYMPICS-SKIJUMPING/AUSTRIA, moved, by David Ljunggren, 500 words)

CROSS COUNTRY

Kowalczyk back to form with 10km win

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk powered to an impressive victory in a gruelling women's cross-country 10km classic at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/CLASSIC (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

BIATHLON

Fourcade hopes to roll on

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Frenchman Martin Fourcade looks to add to his pursuit title with the 20km individual while Ole Ainar Bjoerndalen is aiming for a record 13th Winter Games medal (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/INDIVIDUAL (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

