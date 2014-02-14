Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday, Feb 14

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:
- - - -
OLYMPIC NEWS
Russia proud of Games so far, star skater's absence felt
SOCHI, Russia - Russian organisers are proud of a "truly great" Winter Olympics so far, although the sudden retirement of figure skater Yevgeny Plushenko left home crowds with no-one to cheer in the climax of the men's individual event later on Friday (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 900 words)
- -
Wanted: America's next winter sports superstar
SOCHI, Russia - The absence of injured skier Lindsey Vonn and the shock dethroning of snowboarder Shaun White have created a gaping hole for a new American sporting superstar to fill and grab sponsors' gold from Sochi (OLYMPICS/MARKETING-USA, moved by Keith Weir, 700 words)
- - - -
ALPINE SKIING
Swiss Viletta wins a surprise super combined gold
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Unfancied Swiss Sandro Viletta stunned the favourites to win the men's Olympic super combined gold medal on Friday (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/COMBINED (PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)
- - - -
ICE HOCKEY
Canada battles Austria, Finland plays Norway
SOCHI, Russia - Defending gold medallists Canada takes on Austria, Czech Republic faces Latvia, Sweden plays Switzerland and Norway clashes with Finland in men's ice hockey at the Sochi Olympics. (OLYMPICS-ICEHYOCKEY/MEN (PIX), expect from 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 500 words)
- - - -
FIGURE SKATING
Plushenko's absence casts shadow over men's event
SOCHI, Russia - With Russia's flamboyant figure skating star Yevgeny Plushenko out of the event with injury, three-times world champion Patrick Chan will be hoping to become the first Canadian to win the men's Olympic title (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/MEN, pix, expect by 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Alissa de Carbonnel, 800 words)
- - - -
FREESTYLE
Champion Lassila faces tough challenge from China's Xu
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Australia's defending champion Lydia Lassila will face a tough challenge for her title from a strong Chinese squad featuring Xu Mengtao and Li Nana when the women's freestyle aerials gets underway under the Extreme Park lights(OLYMPICS-FREESTYLE/AERIALS (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Philip O'Connor and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)
- - - -
SKELETON
Dukurs favourite as Latvia eye first gold
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Men's skeleton favourite Martins Dukurs begins his quest to secure a first Winter Olympics gold medal for Latvia when the first two heats are staged (OLYMPICS-SKELETON/MEN (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 300 words)
- -
Yarnold in pole position to emulate Williams
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Britain's Lizzy Yarnold is poised to emulate compatriot Amy Williams and win Olympic women's skeleton gold when she takes a healthy lead into the final two runs on Friday (OLYMPICS-SKELETON/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 500 words)
- - - - - -
SKI JUMPING
Austrian ski jumpers hope to restore honour in men's large hill
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Austria's ski jumping team, surprisingly shut out of normal hill final, hoping to restore honour in the large hill event; Poland's Kamil Stoch will be man to beat (OLYMPICS-SKI JUMPING, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by David Ljunggren, 650 words)
- - - -
BIATHLON
Domracheva slight favourite in wide open women's 15km individual
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The women's 15km individual seems wide open, with Belarussian Darya Dormacheva tagged as the slight favourite (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/INDIVIDUAL (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)
- - - -
CROSS COUNTRY
Cologna wins as Norway slump again
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - With Petter Northug nowhere to be seen, compatriot Martin Johnsrud Sundby was expected to restore Norwegian pride in the Olympic cross-country skiing, but it was Swiss Dario Cologna who claimed gold in the 15km classic on Friday. (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/15K (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)
(Duty editor: Caroline Helly)
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.