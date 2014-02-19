Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday, Feb 20

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Drama on ice at Sochi Games, Ukraine violence stuns athletes

SOCHI, Russia - The power of men's ice hockey and grace of women's figure skating are the big draws at the Winter Olympics, but athletes from Ukraine, which neighbours host nation Russia, find it hard to focus following bloody protests at home. (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 850 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Nervy Ligety holds off French to win giant slalom

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - American Ted Ligety survived a scare to win gold in the men's giant slalom on Wednesday, holding off two charging Frenchmen for his first Olympic title in the discipline he dominates (OLYMPICS-ALPINESKIING/GIANT, moved, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Sweden put brakes on Slovenia joyride to reach semis

SOCHI, Russia - Sweden brought Slovenia's fairytale run in Sochi to an end with a 5-0 win on Wednesday to become the first team to reach the semi-finals of the Olympic men's ice hockey tournament (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/MEN (PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue and Steve Keating, 500 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Yuna bids to hold of Lipnitskaya and Asada challenge

SOCHI, Russia - Champion Kim Yuna will begin her bid to become only the third woman to win back-to-back Olympic titles in the short programme. Among those eager to dethrone her are 15-year-old Russian sensation Julia Lipnitskaya and 2010 Olympic silver medallist Mao Asada (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/WOMEN, pix, expect by 1930 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, Alissa de Carbonnel and Julian Linden, 800 words)

SPEED SKATING

Sablikova faces Wust battle to defend 5,000m title

SOCHI, Russia - Defending champion Martina Sablikova and Ireen Wust of Netherlands are set to battle for 5,000m gold with 41-year-old Claudia Pechstein of Germany talking down her chances of adding to her record nine Olympic speed skating medals (OLYMPICS-SPEEDSKATING/WOMEN-5000, expect by 1900 GMT/ 2PM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

CURLING

Canada to meet holders Sweden in women's final

Canada's Jennifer Jones kept her nerve to send her unbeaten team into the women's Olympic curling final at the expense of Britain on Wednesday (OLYMPICS-CURLING/ (PIX), moved, by Keith Weir, 400 words)

CROSS COUNTRY

Bjoergen keep Norway on top

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Norway, anchored by the indomitable Marit Bjoergen, won the women's team sprint classic gold medal at the Sochi Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/TEAM-WOMEN (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 450 words)

Finland win men's team sprint classic

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Finland won the Olympic men's team sprint classic gold medal at the Sochi Winter Games on Wednesday (OLYMPICS-CROSSCOUNTRY/TEAM-MEN (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 450 words)

BIATHLON

France, Norway and Russia look for mixed gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - France, with double Olympic champion Martin Fourcade doubtful, Norway and Russia are among the favourites for the mixed relay (OLYMPICS-BIATHLON/MIXED (PIX), by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Dmitry Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

SNOWBOARDING

Wild gives Russia gold, Kummer takes women's

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Russia's Vic Wild won the Olympic men's snowboard parallel giant slalom gold medal on Wednesday just minutes after his wife Alena Zavarzina had won bronze behind Swiss champion Patrizia Kummer in the women's event (OLYMPICS-SNOWBOARDING/GIANT SLALOM, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

BOBSLEIGH

Gold up for grabs in women's bobsleigh

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - The finale of the women's bobsleigh is staged at the Sanki Sliding Centre with heats three and four deciding gold (OLYMPICS-BOBSLEIGH/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

