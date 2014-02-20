Reuters Sochi Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday, Feb 20

Reuters Winter Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:

OLYMPIC NEWS

Women skaters go for gold, Ukraine and human rights loom

SOCHI, Russia - All eyes will be on the evening finale of the women's figure skating contest at the Winter Olympics on Thursday, but Russia's human rights record and its role in the crisis in neighbouring Ukraine succeeded in diverting the world's gaze (OLYMPICS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Collett-White, 850 words)

ICE HOCKEY

Canada and rival United States play for women's gold

SOCHI, Russia - Three-time defending gold medallists Canada and the rival United States battle in the women's ice hockey final at the Sochi Olympics (OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/WOMEN (PIX), expect by 1930 GMT/14:30 AM ET, by Frank Pingue, 500 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Kim soars as Lipnitskaya crashes

SOCHIRussia - The highly anticipated battle between Olympic champion Kim Yuna and Julia Lipnitskaya looks all but over after the 15-year-old Russian sensation crumbled under the pressure in the short programme at the Sochi Games on Wednesday (OLYMPICS-FIGURESKATING/WOMEN, pix, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, Alissa de Carbonnel and Julian Linden, 800 words)

CURLING

Canada's women curlers seek revenge over Sweden

SOCHI, Russia - Canada's women, unbeaten in the competition so far, seek to depose champions Sweden in the curling final, a repeat of the gold medal game four years ago (OLYMPICS-CURLING, expect by 1830, by Keith Weir and Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

NORDIC COMBINED

Norway hold off Germany for dramatic team win

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - Norway scraped the narrowest of wins in a dramatic finish to the Olympic Nordic combined men's team event on Thursday, holding off Germany to grab the gold by just 0.3 seconds (OLYMPICS-NORDICCOMBINED/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by David Ljunggren, 600 words)

FREESTYLE SKIING

Un, deux, trois - Chapuis leads French sweep

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - World champion Jean Frederic Chapuis was coolness personified as he led Arnaud Bovolenta and Jonathan Midol to France's first Winter Olympics podium sweep in the men's ski cross final (OLYMPIC-FREESTYLE/CROSS (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

Bowman, Groenewoud favourites on halfpipe debut

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia - American X-Games champion Maddie Bowman and Canadian runner-up Rosalind Groenewoud will start as favourites as women's ski halfpipe makes its Olympic debut at the Sochi Games (OLYMPIC-FREESTYLE/HALFPIPE (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Philip O'Connor, 500 words)

