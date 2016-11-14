Fox scores highest NFL rating this season for Cowboys-Steelers game

Nov 14 With TV ratings down 14 percent across all National Football League games this season, the first NFL weekend since the U.S. presidential election provided a noticeable uptick for its two big national games on Sunday, according to Fox and NBC.

Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox Inc, said it drew a 17.8 overnight rating, the highest for any NFL game this season, for its coverage of Sunday's Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers game.

NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp, said it drew a 14.3 overnight rating, the highest for any prime time NFL game since the opening weekend of the season, for its coverage of Sunday's Seattle Seahawks-New England Patriots game. (Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Alden Bentley)