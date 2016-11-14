UPDATE 1-Fox TV scores highest NFL rating this season for Cowboys-Steelers game

(Adds more ratings info and comments from commissioner Goodell)
Nov 14 Two big National Football League games
scored a noticeable television ratings uptick on Sunday in the
first weekend since the U.S. presidential election, according to
Fox and NBC, amid a slump of 14 percent for NFL games this
season.
Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox Inc, said it drew a
17.8 overnight rating, the highest for any NFL game this season,
for its broadcast of Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers game.
NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp, said it drew a 14.3
overnight rating, the highest for any primetime NFL game since
the opening weekend of the season, for Sunday night's game
between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, 2015
Super Bowl rivals.
Coming into Sunday, NBC's viewership has declined 18 percent
from last season, while Fox was down 4 percent.
Though the U.S. election has been cited as a key factor in
the ratings slump this season, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
said the amount of commercials during the game could be another
factor.
"Should we look at ways to maybe take some commercialization
out of it? Either in less ads or maybe have the ads come in
different ways than the traditional pods," Goodell said at the
New York Times DealBook conference last Thursday.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Alden Bentley and
Jeffrey Benkoe)