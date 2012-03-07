FACTBOX-The Munich Olympics killings and their aftermath

March 7 At the Munich Olympics in 1972, 11
sportsmen, coaches and a referee were killed in an attack by
Palestinian gunmen. Here are some details about the attack and
what happened:
OLYMPIC ATTACK - 1972
-- On Sept. 5, 1972, during the 20th Olympic Games, eight
gunmen from the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) splinter
group Black September raided the Israeli team's quarters in the
Olympic village in Munich, Germany.
-- They killed an Israeli weightlifter and a wrestling coach
almost immediately, took nine others hostage and demanded the
release of 236 prisoners held in Israel.
-- Later at Fuerstenfeldbruck military airfield near Munich,
from where the gunmen were hoping to leave Germany, police
opened fire and a gunfight erupted. All nine hostages were
killed in two helicopters that had ferried them there from the
Olympic site, and five of the gunmen and a policeman also died.
THE GAMES CONTINUE:
-- The tragedy brought the Games to a halt and cast a shadow
over what had been a memorably joyful Games. All competition was
suspended for a day when a memorial ceremony for the victims was
conducted at the Olympic Stadium. Then-IOC president Avery
Brundage's decision to continue the Games after the attack was
criticized by some.
-- He said: "Every civilized person recoils in horror at the
barbarous criminal intrusion of terrorists into peaceful Olympic
precincts. We mourn our Israeli friends victims of this
brutal assault. The Olympic flag and the flags of all the world
fly at half mast. Sadly, in this imperfect world, the greater
and the more important the Olympic Games become, the more they
are open to commercial, political, and now criminal pressure..."
AFTERMATH:
-- Three remaining gunmen, who were captured alive, were
freed when Palestinian hijackers took a Lufthansa airliner in
Oct. 1972. They were flown to Libya where they received a hero's
welcome.
-- Israel responded by sending agents to kill the men it
considered were the masterminds of the attack in an alleged
covert operation that lasted a number of years. Several
Palestinians were assassinated in various locations in Europe
and the Middle East, but one operation was botched in 1973 when
a Moroccan waiter whose identity was mistaken, was killed in
Lillehammer, Norway. It led to the conviction and imprisonment
in Norway of members of the Israeli hit squad.
-- Mohammed Daoud Odeh, also known as Abu Daoud, who
masterminded the deadly assault, fled to Jordan and died of
cancer in Damascus in July, 2010.
-- The tragedy was the subject of a number of books and
films, including one by Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, who
used it and the subsequent Israeli assassinations as the theme
of his 2005 film, "Munich".
-- Israel has never formally acknowledged responsibility for
the targeted assassinations -- shootings, bombings and military
commando raids -- that killed members of the PLO blamed for the
Munich attack.
