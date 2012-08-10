Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday, August 10

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday (times GMT):
OLYMPICS
LONDON - With a historic sprint 'double-double' in the bag
for Usain Bolt, Tirunesh Dibaba bids to provide another on
Friday when gold in the women's 5,000 metres would mean she had
won both the longest track races at successive Olympics
(OLY-WRAP-DAY14/, moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Kevin Liffey,
1,000 words)
We have also filed a separate Olympics schedule
GOLF
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina - Swede Carl Pettersson,
seeking his first major title, will take a one-shot lead into
Friday's second round at Kiawah Island Golf Resort after opening
with a sizzling six-under-par 66 on the longest layout to stage
a major championship. Four-times champion Tiger Woods trails by
just three shots. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first story by 1400, pix,
tv, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Simon Evans, 500 words)
SOCCER
Champions League
BERNE - Troubled Malaga will have to beat Champions League
regulars Panathinaikos if they are to reach the group stage for
the first time following Friday's playoff round draw at UEFA
headquarters, adding to the Spanish side's pre-season headaches.
(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ moved, by Brian Homewood, 300 words)
Ligue 1
Toulouse v Montpellier
The French league season begins with defending champions
Montpellier, devoid of last term's top scorer Olivier Giroud
after his exit for Arsenal, taking on tricky Toulouse.
(SOCCER-FRANCE/ expect by 2200, 300 words)
TENNIS
Toronto Masters (to 12)
TORONTO - Defending champion Novak Djokovic will play
American Sam Querrey for a quarter-finals berth on a busy day at
the Toronto Masters after rain washed out the previous day's
singles action. (TENNIS-MEN/TORONTO, expect by first copy by
2230, pix, by Frank Pingue, 300 words)
Montreal Cup (to 13)
MONTREAL - Second-round action at the Montreal Cup resumes
with several top players in action after rain interrupted play
on Thursday. (TENNIS-WOMEN/MONTREAL, expect first copy by 2330,
pix, 400 words)
