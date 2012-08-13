Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday, Aug 13

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - London bade a flamboyant and madcap farewell to the
Olympic Games with a romp through British pop and fashion,
bringing the curtain down on more than two weeks of action that
ended with America topping the sporting world with 46 gold
medals. (OLY-END-2012/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, pix, TV, graphics, by
Mike Collett-White, 1,200 words)
- -
We also filed reviews of all the major Olympic sports.
(OLY-SPORT-REVIEW-2012/, pix, moved, 600 words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Championship
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina - Rory McIlroy underlined his
superstar credentials as he repelled an early onslaught by
Britain's Ian Poulter before cruising to his second major title
by a record eight shots at the PGA Championship. (GOLF-PGA/,
pix, moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Simon Evans, 600 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
Toronto Masters
TORONTO - Novak Djokovic kicked off his North American hard
court season with a clinical 6-3 6-2 win over Frenchman Richard
Gasquet to clinch the Toronto Masters, marking the second
consecutive year he has won the Canadian event.
(TENNIS-MEN/TORONTO, moved, pix, by Frank Pingue, 400 words)
- -
Montreal Cup (to 13)
MONTREAL - Petra Kvitova and Li Na won their maiden major
titles last season and the pair battled back from one-set
deficits to stay on course for a first tournament victory of the
season at the Montreal Cup. (TENNIS-WOMEN/MONTREAL, moved, pix,
400 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
The New York Mets were able to breathe a huge sigh of relief
after holding off a ninth-inning rally from Atlanta to beat the
Braves 6-5 and end a string of defeats to their divisional
rivals. (BASEBALL-BRAVES/, moved, pix, 200 words)
- - - -
(Asia Desk Editor John O'Brien)