UPDATE 2-Dick's wins auction for Sports Authority brand

(Adds Dick's statement)
By Jessica DiNapoli
June 30 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, the
largest U.S. sporting goods retailer, said on Thursday it was
the successful bidder in the auction for the intellectual
property of bankrupt competitor Sports Authority with a bid of
$15 million.
Dick's shares jumped as much as 6 percent after Reuters
first reported the development earlier, which ensures Dick's
will no longer be competing against the Sports Authority brand.
Dick's shares closed up 4.1 percent at $45.06.
Dick's and Sports Authority still have to finalize paper
work on the deal, and a U.S. bankruptcy court judge has to
approve it, the company said in a regulatory filing. The
bankruptcy court's hearing to consider approval of the deal is
scheduled for July 15.
The intellectual property of Sports Authority includes its
e-commerce website, SportsAuthority.com, a loyalty program with
28.5 million members, and a list consisting of 114 million
customer files, according to an advertisement for the
intellectual property auction.
Sports Direct International Plc submitted a bid of
$13 million for the intellectual property, a source said. The
British firm would be a back-up bidder if Dick's is unable to
close the deal, though that is not expected, the source added.
Dick's said it also plans to take over the leases for 31
Sports Authority stores for an additional $8 million.
Other big box retailers scooped up Sports Authority leases.
Best Buy Co Inc took a single location, another source
said. Target Corp said it is looking at two locations in
California.
The naming rights to a football stadium in Denver, Colorado,
home of the National Football League's Denver Broncos, are still
up for grabs.
Sports Authority, with 464 stores across the United States,
had been a formidable competitor to Dick's. But the retailer
struggled with a heavy debt load and competition from online
giant Amazon.com Inc, as well as retailer Wal Mart
Stores Inc.
Dick's could create an off-price chain under the Sports
Authority brand, said Matt Powell, a sports industry analyst at
the NPD Group. Discount is a growing sector in retail, he said.
Sports Authority held a bankruptcy auction for its assets on
Wednesday, and the process wrapped up early Thursday morning,
the people said.
It filed for bankruptcy in March.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Additional
reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del.; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe, Bernard Orr)