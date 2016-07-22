REFILE-Unsecured creditors seek quick end to Sports Authority bankruptcy

(Refiles to remove extraneous word "to" in headline)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del., July 22 Unsecured creditors of
the bankrupt retailer Sports Authority are seeking to convert
the case to a quick liquidation, saying in a Friday court filing
the company should not waste its dwindling funds preparing a
plan to end its Chapter 11.
The Englewood, Colorado-based chain entered Chapter 11
bankruptcy with 464 stores in March and hoped to sell some
locations as an ongoing business. However, the case has been
mired in a protracted fight between lenders and suppliers over
the use of the company's cash, and the chain ended up running
going-out-of-business sales.
The largest U.S. sporting goods retailer, Dick's Sporting
Goods Inc, acquired the Sports Authority name and other
intellectual property at a June auction.
The unsecured creditors argued the company is
"administratively insolvent," meaning it cannot even pay the
cost of running its bankruptcy case, which was filed in
Wilmington, Delaware.
To allow Sports Authority to remain in Chapter 11 and spend
money preparing the required bankruptcy exit plan would make
creditors worse off, according the unsecured creditors.
"It is time for these cases to end," said the Friday court
filing by the official committee of unsecured creditors.
If the case were converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation, a
trustee would be appointed to wind down the case much more
quickly than if it remained in Chapter 11.
In Friday's filing, the creditors also said that Sports
Authority is unfairly prioritizing some administrative costs of
the case over others. The creditors said $23 million has been
set aside for lawyers and advisers and $2.85 million for bonuses
for executives, yet landlords and suppliers are still waiting
for their administrative payments.
The chain has liquidated most of its assets, including
inventory, store leases and intellectual property.
Sports Authority still has to sell its naming rights to the
Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, the home stadium for the
Denver Broncos. Bids for the contract on the naming rights,
which extend through 2021 are due Monday, according to an
advertisement on the website of a liquidator hired to sell them.
The creditors requested that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Wilmington, Delaware hear their argument for converting the case
on Aug. 2, the same day the court will hear arguments for
approving a deal between the retailer and its lenders.
Unsecured creditors oppose that deal, which divides up
claims on Sports Authority's remaining cash.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; additional
reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and Cynthia Osterman)