Judge refuses bonuses for execs at bankrupt Sports Authority

WILMINGTON, Del. Aug 2 A U.S. bankruptcy judge
refused on Tuesday to allow Sports Authority to pay up to $2.85
million in bonuses to four executives for overseeing the winding
down of the national sporting goods chain.
Englewood, Colorado-based Sports Authority filed for
bankruptcy in March with hopes of keeping some of its 464 stores
open, but battles among lenders and suppliers eventually
scuttled those plans. Its final stores closed last month.
"I think it's just inappropriate to pay senior executives a
bonus when all the employees are losing their jobs," said Judge
Mary Walrath during a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware.
Sports Authority said the bonuses were essential to ensure
executives squeeze the most value out of its assets by adhering
to a budget and preventing waste.
The company asked to keep the identities of the executives
under seal to "minimize detrimental impacts on employee morale,"
which prompted an outcry from some of the 14,000 former
staffers.
"I'm not surprised the employees are sending angry emails
about it," said Walrath.
Bankrupt companies often get court approval to make special
bonus payments to top executives for hitting performance targets
designed to maximize value for creditors.
The payments are routinely opposed by the U.S. Trustee,
which is the government's bankruptcy watchdog, and by unions,
particularly when aspects of the bonus programs are filed under
seal.
Last year, judges rejected bonus plans from both Molycorp
Inc, a producer of rare earth materials, and GT Advanced
Technologies Inc, which developed mobile device screens for
Apple Inc.
Also on Tuesday, Walrath approved a settlement among Sports
Authority, its lenders and creditors over the division of the
remaining cash and legal claims.
Under the deal, landlords would get most of their unpaid
rent that accrued during the bankruptcy, and the lenders would
give up claims they could have pursued against suppliers and
other unsecured creditors.
Unsecured creditors agreed to drop their request to convert
the case to a Chapter 7 liquidation.
The largest U.S. sporting goods retailer, Dick's Sporting
Goods Inc, acquired the Sports Authority name and other
intellectual property at a June auction.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)