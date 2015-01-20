版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 21日 星期三 01:22 BJT

Goldman to sell up to 15.4 mln shares in Sports Direct

LONDON Jan 20 Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday it was placing up to 15.4 million ordinary shares in Britain's biggest sporting retailer Sports Direct International on behalf of founder and deputy executive Chairman Mike Ashley.

The shares would be sold by way of an accelerated bookbuild to institutional investors, starting immediately, Goldman said in a statement. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Kirstin Ridley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐