Goldman to sell up to 15.4 mln shares in Sports Direct

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
LONDON Jan 20 Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday it was placing up to 15.4 million ordinary shares in Britain's biggest sporting retailer Sports Direct International on behalf of founder and deputy executive Chairman Mike Ashley.
The shares would be sold by way of an accelerated bookbuild to institutional investors, starting immediately, Goldman said in a statement. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Kirstin Ridley)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.