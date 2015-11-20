CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.23 (Nov 19)

(Corrects fifth and sixth bullets to say FY, Q4 earnings per
share outlook is on an adjusted basis; updates source text link)
Nov 20 Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc :
* Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. announces third quarter
2015 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 sales $199.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $201 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY adjusted 2015 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.60
* Sees Q4 adjusted 2015 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.26
* Sees Q4 2015 sales $203 million to $208 million
* Sees FY 2015 sales $720 million to $725 million
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* Qtrly same store sales were flat
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $209.3 million
-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S