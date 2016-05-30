版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 30日 星期一 09:30 BJT

SPOT GOLD FALLS 1 PCT TO $1199.95/OZ ON U.S. FED RATE HIKE PROSPECTS, STRONGER DOLLAR AT 0130 GMT

SPOT GOLD FALLS 1 PCT TO $1199.95/OZ ON U.S. FED RATE HIKE PROSPECTS, STRONGER DOLLAR AT 0130 GMT

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐