SPOT GOLD FALLS 1 PCT TO 3-MONTH LOW OF $1,150.00/OZ

UPDATE 2-DoubleLine's Gundlach: European, EM equities more attractive than US

NEW YORK, May 10 European and emerging markets equities are more attractive than U.S. equities, and volatility in stock markets is "insanely low," influential investor and head of DoubleLine Capital Jeffrey Gundlach told Reuters on Wednesday. Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at DoubleLine, and is known as the "Bond King" on Wall Street, said Europe and emerging markets are "significantly cheaper" on a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-book basis.