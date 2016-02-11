版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 12日 星期五 00:37 BJT

SPOT GOLD JUMPS 5.3 PCT TO 1-YEAR HIGH AT $1,260.60/OZ, ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST 1-DAY GAIN SINCE NOVEMBER 2008

SPOT GOLD JUMPS 5.3 PCT TO 1-YEAR HIGH AT $1,260.60/OZ, ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST 1-DAY GAIN SINCE NOVEMBER 2008

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐