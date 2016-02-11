BRIEF-Keane announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SPOT GOLD JUMPS 5.3 PCT TO 1-YEAR HIGH AT $1,260.60/OZ, ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST 1-DAY GAIN SINCE NOVEMBER 2008
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Preliminary award of project Zuidasdok to Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief joint venture
* Company proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes