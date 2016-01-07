版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 7日 星期四 22:04 BJT

SPOT PALLADIUM FALLS 5 PCT TO LOWEST SINCE AUGUST 2010 AT $482/OZ

