Apple may have tried to block Spotify in US -Parker

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. May 30 Apple Inc
may have tried to prevent Spotify, the popular music
streaming service, from entering the U.S. market, according to
Sean Parker, a director of the company.
Parker said Apple felt threatened by Spotify and that he had
gotten indications from dealings with people inside the industry
that the iPhone maker was trying to impede Spotify's expansion
onto its home turf.
"There was some indication that that might have been
happening," Parker said at the All Things Digital Conference in
Rancho Palos Verdes on Wednesday. The early Facebook Inc
investor was responding to a query by interviewer Walt Mossberg
as to whether Apple had tried to keep Spotify out of the United
States.
Spotify Chief Executive Daniel Ek sat beside Parker onstage
during the interview. The query prompted a moment of silence and
awkward glances between the duo, before Parker volunteered to
answer, noting that he could "get away with saying things" that
Ek could not.
Apple declined to comment on Parker's assertions.
Spotify allows consumers to listen to a catalog of millions
of songs streamed online to their computers and smartphones. The
six-year-old service launched in the United States last summer
after delays reportedly related to licensing arrangements with
music companies.
In the process of Spotify's negotiations with people in the
music industry, Parker said "you hear things, people send you
emails."
"There is definitely a sense in which Apple was threatened
by what we were doing," said Parker, portrayed as a
hard-partying programmer-cum-entrepreneur by actor Justin
Timberlake in the 2010 film "The Social Network".
Parker noted that Spotify's business represents only a small
part of Apple's overall business. "Even if their music store
component of iTunes went away, it wouldn't be hugely significant
to their bottom line."
Apple's iTunes revolutionized the music industry by letting
consumers purchase individual songs for 99 cents and is the
leading provider of music now.