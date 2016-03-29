UPDATE 1-Music streaming company Spotify raises $1 bln in convertible debt

(Updates detail on TPG's investment)
March 29 Spotify has raised $1 billion in
convertible debt from private equity firm TPG Capital and hedge
fund Dragoneer Investment Group, a spokeswoman for the music
streaming service said.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal on Tuesday.
(on.wsj.com/1WVEqsr)
The deal is expected to close at the end of this week,
Spotify spokeswoman Marni Greenberg confirmed to Reuters. Terms
were no disclosed.
Spotify is facing increasing competition from companies
including Apple Inc's Apple Music, Pandora Media Inc
and newer rivals such as Europe's SoundCloud Ltd and U.S.
music producer and rapper Jay Z's Tidal.
TPG's growth arm, which specializes in growth equity and
middle-market buyout opportunities, and special situations arm
are investing in Spotify.
Earlier on Tuesday, SoundCloud launched a music streaming
service in the United States starting at $9.99 per month.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Cynthia Osterman)