Spotify expresses interest to raise $500 mln - WSJ

Jan 29 Online music streaming service Spotify is
working with Goldman Sachs for a new round of private
fundraising which could potentially put off the initial public
offering for another year, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The company has expressed interest to raise about $500
million in new financing and investors have heard talks that put
the company valuation at more than $6 billion, the people said.
(on.wsj.com/1ESnJFp)
However, the amount to be raised and valuation are still to
be settled, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Spotify is talking with investors who are known to buy into
companies before a IPO, including mutual fund T. Rowe Price
Group, the report said, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The company has indicated its willingness to provide
investors with a "ratchet" provision that will give them a
guaranteed return in the event of an IPO, one person said.
Spotify said it does not comment on rumors.
The company was founded in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin
Lorentzon. It provides free on-demand music or ad-free tunes for
paying customers.
Spotify raised speculation of an IPO in August after it
re-advertised a job for a regulatory filings expert.
Representatives at Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price declined
to comment.
Spotify had 15 million subscribers and 60 million active
users at the end of 2014.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)