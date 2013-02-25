Music service Spotify hooks up with Ford in first vehicle foray

Feb 25 Streaming music service Spotify has
partnered with Ford Motor Co to allow its subscribers to
listen to music in more than one million Ford vehicles in North
America.
Owners of Ford models with SYNC AppLink can access Spotify's
catalog of more than 20 million songs through voice activation
using its smartphone app.
The deal, announced by both companies on Monday, is
Spotify's first collaboration with an automaker.
Spotify is a free on-demand streaming music service that
also offers a subscription package that allows listeners to hear
music without interruptions from commercials and gain access to
play lists and preferences from any device anytime.
Spotify says it has 20 million active users worldwide, with
25 percent of them paying for subscriptions.
Music services like Spotify and Pandora Media Inc are
striking partnerships with automakers to make their music
available to drivers, especially as Internet access improves in
vehicles.
Pandora is available in 75 vehicle models and has deals with
automakers like General Motors Co, Ford, BMW
and Chrysler Group LLC, allowing drivers to plug in
their Pandora-enabled mobile devices and use car dashboards to
control the service.
More than 1 million people have used Pandora's dashboard
integration, it said.
Separately on Monday, GM said it was switching to AT&T Inc
from Verizon Wireless to provide high-speed
wireless service for its 2015 vehicle models.