版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 22:39 BJT

Spotify to go public as direct listing on NYSE - source

May 12 Music streaming service Spotify will be a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Spotify is valued at $13 billion, the source said.

The New York Stock Exchange was not immediately available for comment. Spotify declined to comment. (Reporting by Pallavi Dewan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐