Spotify to go public as direct listing on NYSE - source

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Music streaming service Spotify will be a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange when it goes public later this year or early next year, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
Spotify is valued at $13 billion, the source said.
The New York Stock Exchange was not immediately available for comment. Spotify declined to comment. (Reporting by Pallavi Dewan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project