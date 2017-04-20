UPDATE 1-Spotify ensures independent artists are on board with fresh deal

(Adding background, details)
By Helena Soderpalm and Sophie Sassard
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, April 20 Music streaming
service Spotify said on Thursday it has renewed a nine-year-old
licensing deal with independent digital agency Merlin that has
proven essential to its enduring appeal to dedicated music fans
even as it has become more mainstream.
Merlin represents 20,000 independent record labels in 51
countries - around 12 percent of the digital recorded music
market - making it Spotify's fourth largest partner after major
labels Sony, Universal and Warner Music, the company said.
The agreement come weeks after Spotify reached a licensing
deal with Universal that could make the streaming platform more
attractive to its top-selling artists, including Taylor Swift,
Adele, Lady Gaga, Coldplay and Kanye West - by letting them
release albums exclusively to paying premium users.
Spotify is the world's top music streaming site, having
doubled the number of its paying subscribers over the past two
years to 50 million as of last month. Rival Apple Music
counted 20 million paying subscribers as of last December.
Its stable includes classic British indie labels such as
Beggars Group and Sub Pop through to German electronic music
label !K7, Kobalt Music, which licenses the music of Prince, and
Mad Decent, a U.S. label which has distributed everything from
African and Brazilian funk to artists like Outkast.
Spotify, which has yet to show a profit as it expands in
markets worldwide and builds new offices in New York, is
exploring a market listing in the United States this year,
banking sources say, confirming reports over the past year.
But the music platform has resisted a traditional initial
public offering (IPO) in favour of a direct share listing, a
source with knowledge of the plan said, confirming an earlier
report from the Wall Street Journal.
This means existing Spotify investors and employees with
stock options would have their shares registered, enabling them
to be traded freely, while the company would not be able to
raise extra money or work with underwriters to place new shares.
The company raised $526 million in its last funding round in
2015, giving it a valuation of around $8.5 billion at that time.
Spotify lost 173 million euros in 2015 according to the
latest figures disclosed by its Luxembourg holding company, but
recent deals with labels and the prospect of a stock market
listing may mean its cash needs are less urgent.
Merlin, based in Amsterdam and London, also licences digital
rights to Spotify rivals including SoundCloud, Google Play
and YouTube Red, Pandora and Deezer.
