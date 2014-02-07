Britain's Times to offer premium Spotify to online readers

LONDON Feb 7 Britain's Times newspaper is to
offer digital subscribers free premium access to popular music
streamlining service Spotify to attract new readers and persuade
existing customers to upgrade their subscription package.
Rupert Murdoch's Times and Sunday Times newspapers
were among the first in Britain to make consumers pay for access
to their online content, seeking to offset falling print
circulations and volatile advertising markets.
Publisher News UK said on Friday that the papers' 153,000
online subscribers and some of the 207,000 print customers who
also have digital access could take up the Spotify offer if they
renewed or upgraded to its top annual news package costing more
than 300 pounds ($490).
News UK has already used video packages, including action
from English soccer's Premier League, to encourage online
take-up of The Times and The Sun. Mass-market tabloid The Sun
signed up more than 100,000 digital subscribers in the four
months after it introduced an online paywall in August.
News UK has sought new content deals since Mike Darcey, a
former executive from Murdoch's pay-TV group BSkyB, took
over. The company said that its Spotify agreement marked the
first time the 20 million-song streaming service had done a deal
with a media owner anywhere in the world.
Mobile operator Vodafone agreed a deal last year to
offer Spotify to customers who upgrade to the telecoms company's
faster and more expensive 4G service.
Spotify itself expanded its free content - with
advertisements - from desktop computer users to those on
smartphones and tablets in December and has about 24 million
active users around the world. Of these, six million pay for the
ad-free premium service.
News UK's Chief Marketing Officer Katie Vanneck-Smith said
the link-up is tailored to readers' preferences and would add
value for the newspapers' existing membership base and help to
attract new subscribers.