UPDATE 1-Spotify loss widens ahead of potential stock market listing

(Adds subscriber detail, background)
By Johan Ahlander and Sophie Sassard
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming
company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue
rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual
financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing
before the end of next year.
Spotify, which recently hired advisers to explore a direct
listing on the New York Stock Exchange, reported an operating
loss of 349 million euros ($389 million) in 2016, up 47 percent
compared with the previous year.
"This is explained by substantial investments that have been
made during the year, mostly in product development,
international expansion and a general increase in personnel,"
Spotify's Luxembourg-based holding company wrote in its
regulatory filing on Thursday.
Revenue rose by more than 50 percent to 2.93 billion euros
as paid subscribers increased to 48 million in 2016 from 28
million the previous year. Overall, the service said it now has
140 million monthly active users, against 126 million at the end
of last year.
The company, which depends on acquiring content licences
from a limited number of music majors, struck a new deal with
Vivendi-owned Universal Music in April.
The move could make the streaming platform more attractive
to its top-selling artists, such Adele, Lady Gaga, Coldplay and
Kanye West, by letting them release albums exclusively to
premium users. American singer Taylor Swift recently made her
music available again on Spotify and other streaming platforms.
Spotify is now hoping to strike deals with Sony Music and
Warner Music in the run-up to a market listing, a source close
to the matter said in May.
Most recently valued at $13 billion, Spotify could be
floated within a year, a separate source told Reuters this
month.
The music streaming service, which competes for users and
advertising with cash-rich rivals such as Apple Music
and Amazon Music among others, will be the first major
company to carry out a direct listing on the New York Stock
Exchange when it goes public this year or early next year, two
sources have told Reuters.
The company is working with investment banks Morgan Stanley
, Goldman Sachs and Allen & Co to advise them on
the process, the sources said.
Last year Spotify raised $1 billion in convertible debt from
private equity firm TPG Capital Management and hedge fund
Dragoneer Investment Group.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
(Editing by Johannes Hellstrom and David Goodman)