UPDATE 1-Music service Spotify tweets it now has 50 mln paid subscribers

(Adds detail, background)
March 3 Spotify has reported via Twitter that it
now has 50 million paid subscribers, a rise of 25 percent in
less than six months, and extending the music streaming
service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
Launched in 2008, Spotify had 40 million paid subscribers in
September and the company tweeted the 50 million figure on
Thursday, the same day messaging app company Snap Inc
pulled off its massive share sale that bodes well for other
technology companies considering a flotation.
Apple, which launched its music service less than
two years ago, had about 20 million subscribers in December and
its entry looks to have done little to slow the rapid growth of
its older Swedish-based rival.
Spotify, which has yet to show a profit as it spends to grow
internationally, is now looking at a possible stock market
listing in the United States, online news portal TechCrunch said
last month.
A company spokeswoman declined to comment on Friday on when
it might seek a listing.
But a partner at a leading investor in Spotify, venture
capital firm Northzone, said late last year the company could
start to become profitable as early as 2017 after years of
focusing squarely on "growth, growth, growth".
Spotify is the most highly valued venture backed start-up in
Europe and according to media reports is considering a listing
on Nasdaq and potentially a dual listing on the Nasdaq exchange
in Stockholm, where the company is headquartered.
It was last valued at $8.53 billion, according to venture
capital market research firm CB Insights. That valuation alone
would make a flotation Europe's biggest technology start-up
listing since the market launch of German e-commerce investor
Rocket Internet in 2014.
While still loss-making, Spotify has posted rapid subscriber
growth since it was created a decade ago by Swedish founders
Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon.
Following its announcement on Thursday that it had reached
50 million paid subscribers, Ek made a point of retweeting a
comment from Wall Street media analyst Rick Greenfield which
pointed to how Spotify was adding subscribers at an increasingly
rapid rate.
The Stockholm-based company also announced a major expansion
in New York last month.
One of Europe's most highly valued venture-backed start-ups,
Spotify will move its New York office to the World Trade Center
from the Midtown area of Manhattan, adding more than 1,000 new
jobs.
In 2016 Americans used on-demand streaming platforms, such
as Spotify, to listen to 431 billion music tracks, Nielsen said
in its U.S. year-end report.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Eric Auchard in
Barcelona; writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Sandra Maler,
Greg Mahlich)