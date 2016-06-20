Spotify monthly active user base reaches 100 million

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, June 20 Swedish music streaming service Spotify said on Monday its user base had grown to 100 million, up from 75 million previously, as it pushed into new markets and despite competition from the likes of Apple Music.
Spotify has the music streaming industry's biggest paid subscriber base, with 30 million users paying to listen, but the vast majority still tune in for free with commercial breaks.
Competition is fierce with Apple Music launched just last year and already claiming 13 million paid users while Alphabet's Google competes with Google Music and Youtube.
Sources have told Reuters that Amazon.com Inc is preparing its own standalone service.
Spotify, founded in 2006, pays more than 80 percent of its revenue to record labels and artists and has not yet shown a profit as it spends to grow internationally.
Last year, it made an operating loss of 184.5 million euros ($209 million), widening from 165.1 million in 2014.
($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Reporting by Mia Shanley; editing by Jason Neely)
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group