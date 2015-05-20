Spotify to start offering videos, podcasts

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 20 Spotify, which provides free on-demand music or ad-free tunes for paying customers, said it will now also provide video content and podcasts.
The video offering will include content from Vice Media and Viacom Inc's Comedy Central, the Stockholm-based company said in a press conference.
The move will position the company to compete with Google Inc's YouTube and IAC/InteractiveCorp's Vimeo.
Spotify had 15 million subscribers and 60 million active users at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.