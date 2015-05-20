Spotify to start offering videos, podcasts

May 20 Spotify, which provides free on-demand music or ad-free tunes for paying customers, said it will now also provide video content and podcasts.

The video offering will include content from Vice Media and Viacom Inc's Comedy Central, the Stockholm-based company said in a press conference.

The move will position the company to compete with Google Inc's YouTube and IAC/InteractiveCorp's Vimeo.

Spotify had 15 million subscribers and 60 million active users at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)