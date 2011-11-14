Australia's Pacific Equity to bid for Spotless Group-paper

SYDNEY Nov 15 Australian private equity fund Pacific Equity Partners is planning a takeover bid worth as much as A$700 million ($714.6 million)for industrial services firm Spotless Group, The Australian Financial Review said on Tuesday.

The paper said the private equity firm was finalising details of its proposal for the Melbourne-based group and could inform the Spotless board and management as early as Wednesday.

The board of Spotless rejected a A$657 million bid from Blackstone Group LP in May. Spotless said at the time its directors had considered a A$2.50 per share offer did not reflect the fundamental value of the company..

Spotless shares ended Monday at A$2.35 giving the firm a market value of A$624 million. ($1 = 0.980 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)