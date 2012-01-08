UPDATE 1-Australia's Spotless names its price at $760 mln

* Spotless says it wants at least A$2.80 per share

* Shares jump 4.3 pct in early trade

* PEP to respond later on Monday - spokeswoman

MELBOURNE, Jan 9 Australian cleaning services firm Spotless Group said it would recommend a higher offer from its private equity suitor Pacific Equity Partners, if PEP raised its offer to at least A$2.80 per share or A$743 million ($760 million).

"In the current circumstances, this is the lowest price at which the Spotless board would be willing to unanimously recommend a scheme of arrangement," the company said in a statement.

That would be up from PEP's already sweetened offer of A$2.68 per share.

The comments helped push Spotless shares up 4.3 percent in early trade to A$2.43.

Spotless said it would also provide non-exclusive due diligence and would want to see evidence of secured debt financing for a sweetened proposal from PEP, which is one of Australia's largest buyout firms.

Spotless, which provides services including cleaning, security, and catering, is best known for its catering contract selling meat pies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

A spokeswoman for PEP said a statement would be issued later on Monday.

In a management presentation to PEP on Dec. 21, PEP said it expects to achieve double-digit earnings growth over the next four years, through winning more and bigger contracts as companies outsource facility services.

Early last year, Spotless knocked back a A$657 million bid from U.S. buyout giant Blackstone Group. ($1 = 0.9780 Australian dollars)