UPDATE 2-Australia's Spotless names its price at $760 mln

* Spotless says it wants at least A$2.80 per share
* Shares jump 4.3 pct in early trade
* Shareholder says board should not set price condition on
due diligence
* PEP to respond later on Monday - spokeswoman
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Jan 9 Australian cleaning
services company Spotless Group said it would recommend
an offer from Pacific Equity Partners if the private equity firm
raised its offer to at least A$2.80 per share, or A$743 million
($760 million).
"In the current circumstances, this is the lowest price at
which the Spotless board would be willing to unanimously
recommend a scheme of arrangement," the company said in a
statement.
That would be up from PEP's already sweetened offer of
A$2.68 per share.
The comments helped push Spotless shares up 4.3 percent in
early trade to A$2.43. The shares were trading at A$2.38 at 0249
GMT.
A spokeswoman for PEP said a statement would be issued later
on Monday.
Spotless said if PEP met its price, the board would then
allow non-exclusive due diligence. It also wanted to see
evidence of secured debt financing for a sweetened proposal from
PEP, one of Australia's largest buyout firms.
"It seems an obstructionist way of going about things," said
Simon Mawhinney, analyst at Orbis Investment Management, which
holds 8.45 percent of Spotless.
"Putting in a price now and making that subject to whether
the board allows or doesn't allow due diligence in the first
place is too restrictive and certainly not something we are
pleased about," he said.
Mawhinney said Orbis, the third-largest shareholder in
Spotless, had not been contacted by the board prior to its
announcement on Monday.
"It is up to shareholders to decide in their mind what is
fair and reasonable," he said.
Spotless, which provides services including cleaning,
security and catering, is best known for its catering
contract for selling meat pies at the Melbourne
Cricket Ground.
The company is tightly held, with five institutions holding
40.5 percent of its issued capital.
In a management presentation to PEP on Dec. 21, Spotless
said it expects to achieve double-digit earnings growth over the
next four years, through winning more and bigger contracts as
companies outsource facility services.
After that briefing, Credit Suisse said its valuation for
Spotless based on its own earnings forecasts was A$2.74 per
share. However, that would rise to A$3.12 per share if the
company achieved the mid-point of its earnings target, Credit
Suisse said.
Spotless has 3,700 commercial cleaning contracts in more
than 5,000 client sites across Australia and New Zealand,
according to its web site.
Early last year, Spotless knocked back a A$657 million bid
from U.S. buyout giant Blackstone Group.