UPDATE 2-Australia's Spotless bows to A$720 mln bid from PEP

* PEP succeeds with A$2.71 a share offer
* Offer pitched 10% above last trade
* Board says business suffered during prolonged talks
MELBOURNE, April 30 Australian business services
firm Spotless Group agreed to a A$720 million ($752
million) takeover offer from Pacific Equity Partners, with the
board saying on Monday it had bowed to shareholder pressure to
accept an offer lower than it had sought.
The Spotless board accepted the buyout firm's offer of
A$2.71 a share, including a dividend already paid, well below
the A$2.80 minimum offer the company had wanted but 10 percent
above the last trade in Spotless shares.
Pacific Equity Partners, Australia's largest buyout firm,
had previously offered A$711 million or A$2.68 a share for the
cleaning and catering services group, whose contracts include
selling meat pies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
"The Scheme proposal provides the most certain near-term
return for all Spotless shareholders," the company said, adding
that the business had suffered disruption and uncertainty over
the five months since PEP presented its offer.
"Spotless and its advisers have received feedback from
Spotless shareholders representing the majority of Spotless
shares supporting a Scheme of Arrangement at or above $2.68 per
share," it said.
The company had tried to extract a better price by arguing
its plans to transform the business would boost earnings sharply
over the next few years, but near-term prospects have dimmed,
especially in its Braiform clothing hangers business which
supplies retailers.
PEP was the second buyout firm to approach Spotless. The
Australian firm rejected a A$657 million bid from Blackstone
Group about a year ago.