UPDATE 1-Spotless seeks talks after buyout firm raises bid

Vestas leaps to top spot in U.S. wind market
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
* Pacific Equity Partners offers A$2.68 a share
* New offer 17% above last trade
MELBOURNE Dec 1 Spotless Group has decided to pursue talks with private equity suitor Pacific Equity Partners, after it sweetened its offer for the Australian services firm to A$711 million ($730 million).
Pacific Equity Partners offered A$2.68 a share, 5 cents above its initial offer and a 17 percent premium to the last trade in Spotless shares.
"On the basis of PEP's revised proposal, Spotless will continue to seek to engage with both PEP and its shareholders which may or may not lead to a proposal that the Spotless directors would support and ultimately recommend to Spotless shareholders," the company said on Thursday.
Spotless, under pressure from some of its biggest shareholders to engage with the buyout firm, said it would offer to give PEP a management presentation on each of the company's businesses, which include cleaning, security and catering.
Spotless rejected the buyout firm's initial approach last month, even after Pacific Equity Partners had lined up pre-bid agreements with some shareholders for 19.6 percent of Spotless.
Earlier this year it knocked back a A$657 million bid from U.S. buyout giant Blackstone Group.
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: