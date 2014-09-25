Intel taking stakes in China mobile chipmakers

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING/SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 Intel Corp is close to announcing an investment in Chinese-government affiliated mobile chipmakers Spreadtrum Communications and RDA Microelectronics, its latest move to catch up in a smartphone chip industry led by Qualcomm Inc , according to two sources with knowledge of the plan.
It was unclear how much Intel is paying or what portion of the companies the U.S. chipmaker is buying. The acquisition could be made through Tsinghua Unigroup, a government-affiliated private equity firm controlled by Tsinghua University in Beijing, one of the sources said. Tsinghua Unigroup owns Spreadtrum and RDA.
Struggling to gain traction in the smartphone and tablet market, Intel has recently sought to partner with mobile chipmakers in the hope they could help it regain the market dominance it enjoyed when personal computers reigned.
An Intel spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Noel Randewich and Gerry Shih, editing by Peter Henderson)
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June