China's Spring Airlines aims to raise $725 mln to fund expansion

BEIJING, July 20 China's Spring Airlines
plans to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan ($724.7
million) in private share placements to fund internet projects
and the purchase of new aircraft, it said on Monday.
The budget carrier, which also announced a significant jump
in half-year earnings, said it intends to buy 21 Airbus
A320 jets and will stick to its Northeast Asian strategy,
seeking improved penetration into markets such as Japan, South
Korea and Taiwan.
First-half net earnings rose by between 130 percent and 150
percent from the 270.8 million yuan achieved in the same period
last year, the company said, citing lower fuel prices and
growing passenger numbers.
The company had halted trading in its shares this month,
pending the private placement announcement. They are due to
resume trading on Tuesday.
Spring Airlines is not alone in stepping up efforts to tap
China's booming air travel market. Shenzhen Airlines has struck
a $4.3 billion deal to buy 46 Boeing 737s, parent Air
China said last month, as the group looks to fly
more routes.
($1 = 6.2095 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong;
Editing by David Goodman)