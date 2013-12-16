版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 16日 星期一 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Sprint up 3.9 percent premarket after report it is mulling takeover offer for T-Mobile US

NEW YORK Dec 16 Sprint Corp : * Up 3.9 percent to $8.76 in premarket after report it is mulling takeover offer for T-Mobile US. T-Mobile shares dipped 1.4 percent to $27.25 before the opening bell
