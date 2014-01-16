版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-Sprint Corp shares up 2.7 percent after the bell

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters): * Sprint corp shares up 2.7 percent after the bell * T-mobile us inc shares up 3.1 percent after the bell
