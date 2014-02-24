Sprint CEO Hesse's compensation rises four-fold

Feb 24 Sprint Corp paid Chief Executive
Daniel Hesse $49.1 million in 2013, a more than four-fold
increase from 2012, largely due to a jump in stock and options.
Hesse's base salary remained unchanged at $1.20 million. His
stock awards totaled $27.8 million, including the $1.9 million
awarded in 2011 but vested in 2013, Sprint said in a filing with
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. ()
Hess's total package was $11.2 million in 2012.
Softbank Corp, a Japanese mobile network operator,
took control of Sprint for $21.6 billion last July.
Softbank extended Hesse's contract as Sprint Corp's CEO
until 2018.