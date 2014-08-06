版本:
Sprint names Marcelo Claure as CEO

Aug 6 Sprint Corp, the No. 3 U.S. mobile carrier, named Marcelo Claure as its new chief executive, effective Aug. 11.

Claure, 43, will replace Dan Hesse, who has been CEO since 2007, Sprint said in a statement on Wednesday.

Claure founded mobile phone distributor Brightstar Corp, which was acquired last year by Sprint's Japanese parent, SoftBank Corp.

Reuters reported the CEO change on Tuesday, citing sources. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
