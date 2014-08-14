Sprint will introduce "disruptive" prices next week -new CEO

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS/ WASHINGTON Aug 14 Sprint Corp will implement "very disruptive" prices next week, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Claure said at a company-wide town hall meeting on Thursday, according to the telecommunications industry website, Light Reading.

Claure, who replaced Dan Hesse last week, said his first order of business is cutting prices, followed by sprucing up the company's network, now completing a massive overhaul, and reducing operational costs, the website said.

"We're going to change our plans to make sure they are simple and attractive, and make sure every customer in America thinks twice about signing up to a competitor," he said, according to the website.

Claure spent his first day on the job meeting Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook, and said "Apple will become a crucial part of Sprint," the website reported.

In a company memo obtained by Reuters, Claure gave his personal email address to employees and said Sprint's success would depend on becoming "extremely cost efficient and competing aggressively in the marketplace.