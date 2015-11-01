Sprint says aims to slash costs up to $2.5 bln in turnaround effort

Nov 1 Wireless carrier Sprint Corp on Sunday said it aims to slash its expenses in fiscal year 2016 by as much as $2.5 billion as an essential element of its ongoing turnaround effort, including layoffs and a wide array of cost controls.
"We are leaving no stone unturned and looking at all areas," company spokesman Dave Tovar said in an interview. He declined to predict how many employees will face layoffs, saying it was too early in the budgeting process. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Eric Walsh)
