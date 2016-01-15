Sprint plans $1 bln cost cuts by shifting radio towers-Re/code

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as countdown to Trump's swearing-in begins
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 15 Sprint Corp plans to save up to $1 billion in costs by relocating its radio towers to low-cost government-owned properties from space leased from private firms, Re/code reported, citing sources.
The U.S. telecom company plans to relocate from the space it has leased from Crown Castle and American Tower Corp as soon as June or July, Re/code said on Friday. (on.recode.net/1SmFRB4)
Sprint was not immediately available for comment.
In November, Sprint said it aimed to slash fiscal 2016 expenses by as much as $2.5 billion through cost cuts, including layoffs. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
DETROIT, Jan 19 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit and said 2017 looked like a better year for the railroad's business following two tough years of slumping coal freight volumes, sending its stock up nearly 5 percent.
TEL AVIV, Jan 19 Network security firm Check Point Software Technologies forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue in 2017 after posting quarterly results that beat expectations on strong growth in demand for its security products.