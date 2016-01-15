UPDATE 1-Sprint to cut $1 bln in costs by relocating radio towers-Re/code

(Adds details, shares)
Jan 15 Sprint Corp plans to save up to $1
billion in costs by relocating its radio towers to low-cost
government-owned properties from space leased from private
firms, Re/code reported, citing sources.
The U.S. telecom company plans to relocate towers from the
more expensive space leased from Crown Castle International Corp
and American Tower Corp as soon as June or July,
Re/code said on Friday. (on.recode.net/1SmFRB4)
But the move, dubbed the Next Generation Network, would
result in a wave of network hiccups, Re/code reported, citing a
person familiar with the company's plan.
Sprint is expected to lease communications towers from
cell-tower company Mobilitie, the technology website said.
Sprint, Mobilitie, American Tower and Crown Castle were not
immediately available for comment.
Shares of Sprint, the fourth-largest U.S. telecom carrier,
were down 8.1 percent at $2.93 in late afternoon trading.
In November, Sprint announced plans to slash expenses by as
much as $2.5 billion in fiscal 2016, to end six straight years
of losses. The company expects to report an operating loss in
2015.
Sprint said it was determined to "attack its cost base" and
was looking at areas such as labor costs, network operating
expenses, information technology and administrative expenses to
reduce costs.
"We'll go after everything including snacks and yogurt cups"
for employees, Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati had told
Reuters in an interview in November.
