FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 小时前
Sprint chairman engages Warren Buffett for possible investment-WSJ
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
深度分析
特写：中国金融监管之弦不再紧绷 银行业却仍如惊弓之鸟
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
中国财经
外国车企呼吁中国放缓实施新能源汽车碳配额管理政策
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 晚上6点28分 / 14 小时前

Sprint chairman engages Warren Buffett for possible investment-WSJ

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp's chairman, Masayoshi Son, has engaged in talks with Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Warren Buffett and media mogul John Malone to discuss a potential investment in the U.S. wireless company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Son met Buffett and Malone, the chairman of Liberty Interactive Corp, separately this week at an annual gathering of CEOs in Sun Valley, Idaho, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/2vlwHMB)

Sprint's shares were up 2 percent at $8.37 in afternoon trading, while shares of Liberty Interactive were up 1.6 percent at $23.38.

Sprint, Berkshire Hathaway and Liberty Interactive did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below