Sprint, SoftBank start early deal talks over T-Mobile - BBG

FRANKFURT May 12 Sprint and its
controlling shareholder SoftBank have started
preliminary conversations to merge with T-Mobile US TMUS-O,
Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission had barred merger
talks among telecommunications companies for more than a year as
it conducted a $19.8 billion auction of airwaves from
broadcasters for wireless use.
Reuters reported in February that SoftBank was positioning
itself for deal talks with Deutsche Telekom, which
owns 64 percent of T-Mobile, once the auction was out of the
way.
Deutsche Telekom, which shares rose as much as 3.5 percent
on Friday on the news to a 17-month high of 17.30 euros,
declined to comment on the report.
Sprint, SoftBank and T-Mobile US were not immediately
available for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Peter
Maushagen; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)