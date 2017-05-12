Sprint, SoftBank start early deal talks over T-Mobile - BBG

FRANKFURT May 12 Sprint and its controlling shareholder SoftBank have started preliminary conversations to merge with T-Mobile US TMUS-O, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission had barred merger talks among telecommunications companies for more than a year as it conducted a $19.8 billion auction of airwaves from broadcasters for wireless use.

Reuters reported in February that SoftBank was positioning itself for deal talks with Deutsche Telekom, which owns 64 percent of T-Mobile, once the auction was out of the way.

Deutsche Telekom, which shares rose as much as 3.5 percent on Friday on the news to a 17-month high of 17.30 euros, declined to comment on the report.

Sprint, SoftBank and T-Mobile US were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Peter Maushagen; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)