Sprint seeks wireless partnerships to expand scale -CEO

NEW YORK, Sept 11 Sprint Corp is seeking partners to expand its scale in the wireless market after the collapse of its long sought-after takeover of T-Mobile US Inc , Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Claure said on Thursday.
"We are wide open to having discussions with cable companies, over the top companies, other wireless carriers," Claure said at a conference sponsored by Goldman Sachs.
Such partnerships would allow Sprint to expand its reach and benefit from economies of scale, he said.
Since being named Sprint CEO a month ago, Claure has underscored the importance of expanding coverage while cutting costs.
Partnerships and acquisitions are a potential avenue to this goal even after Sprint and its parent company, SoftBank Corp , gave up pursuit of T-Mobile.
"We are believers in consolidation," said Claure, whose handset wholesaler, Brightstar Corp, was acquired by Sprint in February. "This is a scale game."
The proposed SoftBank-backed acquisition of T-Mobile would have given Sprint the necessary muscle to compete directly with Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc , but the bid was abandoned after Sprint conceded that securing the approval of government regulators would be too formidable.
Sprint shares were up 5 percent at $6.46 on Thursday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sam Adams; editing by Matthew Lewis)
