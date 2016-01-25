UPDATE 2-Sprint slashes 2,500 jobs to cut costs

(Adds details on total workforce and layoff notices)
By Malathi Nayak and Abhirup Roy
Jan 25 Sprint Corp has axed at least 2,500
jobs across six customer care centers and its Kansas
headquarters as part of its plan to cut $2.5 billion in costs, a
company spokeswoman said on Monday.
The job cuts, mostly in customer service, also include 574
positions at Sprint's headquarters at Overland Park, Kansas,
Sprint spokeswoman Michelle Boyd said.
Sprint, the fourth-largest U.S wireless carrier, has shut
down call centers in Virginia, New Mexico, Tennessee and Texas
and cut back jobs at its Colorado and Overland Park call
centers, Boyd added.
The telecom company, which has kick started a turnaround
plan, said last year it is looking at areas such as labor costs,
network expenses, information technology and administrative
expenses to reduce costs to the tune of $2.5 billion.
Investors have been concerned that the company, which is
majority-owned by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, is
burning cash at an alarming rate to acquire users and upgrade
its network.
Sprint notified employees last week about the job cuts and
severance benefits through email, Boyd said.
As of Jan. 1, Sprint's workforce totaled 33,000 employees.
The company has said that it planned to give layoff notices to
employees before Jan. 30 as its severance package would be
reduced after that date.
Sprint subscribers are increasingly using the Sprint Zone
app and going online for their customer care needs and the jobs
cuts were made in response to that trend, Boyd said.
Sprint said in November 2014 that it would fire 2,000
employees. In October 2014, the company launched a previous
round of layoffs and shed about 1,700 jobs.
Boyd declined to comment on whether the company plans to
slash more jobs in coming weeks.
The Kansas City Star first reported news of the job cuts on
Monday.
Shares in Sprint, which have fallen about 21 percent this
year, were down about 10 percent at $2.59 in afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Abhirup Roy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Alistair Bell and Meredith
Mazzilli)