CORRECTED-Sprint's revenue beats estimate as network upgrade progresses

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
(Corrects to first quarter, not second quarter throughout)
WASHINGTON, July 30 Sprint Corp reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the company expanded its high-speed coverage and came closer to completing a network upgrade that had caused a massive drop in its customer count.
The company, which is 80 percent owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp, said it earned $23 million, or 1 cent a share, in the first quarter, following a loss of $1.6 billion, or 53 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $8.8 billion from $8.9 billion a year earlier, but beat the average analyst estimate of $8.7 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute