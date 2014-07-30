版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 20:34 BJT

CORRECTED-Sprint's revenue beats estimate as network upgrade progresses

(Corrects to first quarter, not second quarter throughout)

WASHINGTON, July 30 Sprint Corp reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the company expanded its high-speed coverage and came closer to completing a network upgrade that had caused a massive drop in its customer count.

The company, which is 80 percent owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp, said it earned $23 million, or 1 cent a share, in the first quarter, following a loss of $1.6 billion, or 53 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $8.8 billion from $8.9 billion a year earlier, but beat the average analyst estimate of $8.7 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐